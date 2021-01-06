Shirley Ann Phillips Robinson, 75, of West Jefferson, N.C., went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 31, 2020.
Shirley was born in Ashe County on August 14, 1945 to the late Orvill James Philips and Irene Harliss Phillips. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph William Gentry.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years John Robinson; daughter, Julie Gentry; son, Joseph Gentry all of West Jefferson; sisters, Evon Pulliam and husband, Robert, of Salisbury, Sue Absher; brother, Sammy Phillips both of Jefferson, also several nieces and nephews.
The family will gather at Johnson Funeral Home, Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30
Graveside Services will be held, 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Shoaly Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Guy Testerman officiating.
Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Robinson family.
