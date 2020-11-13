Mrs. Shirley Jean Brooks Pennington, 79, of Laurel Springs, N.C., passed away Sunday morning, November 8, 2020 at her home.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00am at Senter Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Guy Testerman and Rev. Dominick Gaetano officiating.
Mrs. Pennington was born in Ashe County on May 4, 1941 to the late Arthur Everett and Beatrice Marie Wilcox Brooks. She worked at Wilkes Community College, as an instructor. She was a member of Morning Star Fellowship. She was a doll maker and sent dolls all over United States for people to enjoy. She was a godly woman and loved her family dearly. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister; she will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Arvel Pennington, on May 19, 2013; a sister, Mable Vernice Brooks; four brothers, Jimmy Lee Brooks, Arthur Franklin Brooks, David Brooks and Clyde Brooks.
Mrs. Pennington is survived by two daughters, Lynn Rice and husband, Allen, of Laurel Springs and Diane McCoy and husband, Mike (Cowboy), of Warrensville; three sisters, Mary Testerman, of Crumpler, Joyce Ford of Houston, Texas and Edith Chaisson, of Kernersville; two grandsons, Aaron Cox and Ethan McCoy; four great-grandchildren Katelyn, Kinsey, Teagan and Aksel; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Ashe County American Heart Association, c/o Sandy Roten, PO Box 132, Lansing, NC 28643.
You may give the family your condolences at our website boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.