Mrs. Shirley June Sheets Miller,74, of Jefferson, N.C., the Glendale Springs Community, passed away Saturday morning, April 17, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Russell Sheets officiating. Burial will follow in the George Miller Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00pm on Wednesday; two hours prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. Miller was born in Ashe County on April 12, 1947 to the late Edward and Sue Atwood Sheets. Shirley was a member of Obids Country Church. She was a wonderful cook and loved to feed everyone that visited her. She was a loving mother and grandmother; she will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Wayne Miller; and a grandson, Jaxon Heath Miller.
Mrs. Miller is survived by two sons, David Miller and wife, Debbie, of Glendale Springs and Daniel Miller and wife, Lisa, of Glendale Springs; a brother, Donnie Sheets, of Glendale Springs; three sisters, Cynthia Severt and husband, Darrell, of Glendale Springs, Wanda Mash and husband, Roy, of Jefferson and Linda Hale and Bob, of Jefferson; a granddaughter, Darby Miller; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be appreciated.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
