WEST JEFFERSON — Move over St Valentine’s because February 14 is also Library Lovers’ Day! In fact, the whole month of February is nationally recognized as Library Lover’s Month and is a chance for everyone to reconnect with Ashe County Public Library and show a little library love.
The initiative, coordinated by Ashe County Public Library’s Board of Trustees and library staff, aims to raise the profile of services offered by ACPL. Libraries provide quality information services that support lifelong learning and significantly impact the cultural and information industry. They are the number one most trusted public institution and looked to as a leader, a place, and platform that you can come to for accurate appropriate information.
When pandemic precautions became necessary, ACPL began offering a variety of programs online; such as monthly zoom meetings with a veterans reading group and Lego challenges for children. Along with online programming, the library offers expanded Wi-Fi parking lot access and curbside pickup. Many patrons have been able to attend library programs for the first time because they could watch them from home. There has been an incredible uptick in Facebook interactions and ACPL has been able to reach new people with social media. Recently the library added Chromebooks and Hotspots to its circulating collection, providing Internet service and devices for overnight checkout. Taking home technology is especially crucial for students and job-seekers. Patrons are beginning to realize how easy and convenient it is to order items online or via phone. Librarians are also creating activity kits, for all ages, to take home in lieu of onsite programming. This has become very popular and is another new and unique way of connecting with the community.
Circulation Manager Rebecca Kennedy said, "Many people will likely want curbside service, even when COVID restrictions are lifted."
Last year, ACPL registered 818 new library accounts. Our regular library users, along with new cardholders are finding out about RB Digital (e-magazines), OverDrive (e-books), and Kanopy (film streaming) They’ve been stuck at home more and are learning they can use their library card to sign-in and read or watch something new. NC LIVE, a database provided by NC State Library, can be accessed through the library’s website, for free with an active library card. This database includes Transparent Language, a resource for interactive lessons in 100 different languages. There is even a feature for children, Kidspeak, that makes languages extra fun by using cartoons. There are more e-books and films on NC LIVE, as well as many articles for researchers and test-prep for students too.
Ashe County Public Library provides access to information and resources which have been carefully curated, chosen because they are high quality and meet your needs. What’s more, Ashe County Librarians have been specifically trained to help you find the information you want. They know how to search online, have access to databases and indexes that wouldn’t be practical to purchase and are familiar with the collection of resources that are available.
"Not everyone can afford to buy all the books or resources they need and want. But they are free to borrow — whether that is an e-book, an audio book, a DVD, CD or some other resource," said Suzanne Moore, county librarian.
While celebrating Library Lover’s Month, the library encourages patrons and library lovers to make a gift in support of Ashe County any time through Feb. 28 by visiting www.ashelibrary.org.
Visit ACPL’s website to chat online, or call (336) 846-2041.
