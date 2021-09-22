VALLE CRUCIS — Six artisans from Ashe County are among the 120+ exhibitors who made it through the competitive jury selection process and earned invitations to participate in the 43rd annual Valle Country Fair on Saturday, Oct. 16. Merchandise available from these local artists range from earthbound creations in turned wood to the airy expressions of flowers pressed in glass.
The Ashe County artisans are woodturners Barbara and Willie Houck from Crumpler, painter Lindsay Carroll from Fleetwood, wood artist Barbara Greenberg from Grassy Creek, Lansing residents and glass/flower artists Dianne and John Baker, Todd metalworker Thomas Wooten, and woodcraftsman Joe G. Howard from West Jefferson.
Mountain Times Publications is a proud media sponsor of the 2021 Valle Country Fair.
The Valle Country Fair is held on the third Saturday in October (Saturday, Oct. 16). The festivities spread out across a large hay field on the grounds of the Valle Crucis Conference Center on NC Highway 194. Admission is free and parking is available in the adjoining field for $10 per car. ATM machines are available and NO PETS are allowed.
More than 120 art and crafts booths are set up along wide lanes that meander back and forth across the field. Bales of hay are stacked in the intersections of these walkways to offer fairgoers places to sit while they ponder which booths to visit next.
Exhibitors submit to a jury process designed to make certain that all work meets the Fair's primary requirement "to be original in design, form, and concept," as well as to ensure that shoppers can select from a wide variety of artistic media.
