WEST JEFFERSON — Songwriters in Concert with feature Pearce Freelon, Alice Gerrard, Zoe and Cloyd and Cathy Fink with Marcy Marxer. The concert repertoire will include solo, duo and full group music in a wide range of styles and genres. This concert is part of the Ola Belle Reed Songwriters Retreat happening this weekend, April 8-10 at the Ashe Civic Center.
The Ola Belle Reed Songwriting Retreat pays tribute to Ashe County, North Carolina’s National Heritage Fellowship Award and IBMA Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Ola Belle Reed. North Carolina and nationally renowned songwriters on staff will share their techniques and experiences. The retreat is open to experienced songwriters or first-time writers. There are in-person slots still available for the retreat as well as a virtual option available. Register at www.ashecountyarts.org
Instructors for the Ola Belle Retreat include:
Pierce Freelon is a Grammy-nominated musician, producer and educator from Durham, North Carolina. He is the co-creator of Beat Making Lab, an Emmy Award-winning PBS web series and is a writer, composer and director.
John Cloyd Miller is an award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist from Asheville, NC. A 12th generation North Carolina native and the grandson of pioneering bluegrass fiddler, Jim Shumate, John also teaches applied traditional music and songwriting at Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, NC. For the concert John will be joined by his wife Natalya Zoe Weinstein.
Alice Gerrard is an IBMA Lifetime Achievement Honoree, GRAMMY nominee and eclectic songwriter. She is a singer and songwriter who has performed and advocated for old-time and bluegrass music for over 40 years. She plays old-time fiddle, banjo and guitar.
Cathy Fink is GRAMMY Award Winner and has won the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, International Songwriting Competition, Mid-Atlantic Songwriting Contest and has recorded 48 albums in her 48-year career, mostly with partner Marcy Marxer. Influenced by folks like Tom Paxton, Alice Gerrard, Pete Seeger and Ola Belle Reed, she writes what she wants in whatever style suits her from bluegrass to swing and from folk to rock.
On Sunday afternoon, April 10 at 3 pm there will be a retreat participant showcase that is free and open to the public at the Ashe Arts Center. Tickets for Songwriters in Concert performance are $20 adults and $5 students and available at www.ashecountyarts.org.
Ashe County Arts Council COVID policies include all patrons must wear a mask, all patrons must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 with photo ID. Or Proof of a negative lab-conducted COVID-19 test taken and dated within 72 hours of the performance with photo ID. Minors 12-17 may show proof of vaccination or negative test without ID. For more information, please call (336) 846-2787.
