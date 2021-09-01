Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary will hold it's 4th annual "FUNdraiser" at the Tavern in West Jefferson on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The Tavern will host this fun, family event on their new back patio.
Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary rescues abandoned, abused, neglected and unwanted horses, ponies and donkeys. Some horses are adopted into loving forever homes and others that are less adoptable will live out their lives at the rescue. Known to take the animals "least likely to find a home anywhere else, it is an all volunteer base operation with no paid staff. All proceeds go to provide feed, winter hay, veterinary, farrier care and nutritional supplements. Southern Sun Farm relies completely on tax deductible donations, family foundation gifts and grants to care for these animals.
Chief, senior horse at Southern Sun will be in his famous horse kissing booth to offer kisses and selfies for $5. New this year, Author Pam Lather has written a children's book entitled "Doc Moves To The Mountains". The book is based on the real-life story of Doc, a 1,600 pound Belgian Draft Horse who moves from the Outer Banks of the Carolina coast all the way to the Blue Ridge Mountains where he finds his forever home at Southern Sun Farm. Beautifully illustrated by Anna Welsh — Doc and author, Pam Lather and Anna will be present to sign books. There will be a raffle and live auction, live music along with "horse" d'oeuvres, tea, lemonade and a cash bar.
Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity. For more information please go to Facebook.com/Southernsunfarm or to the website at southernsunfarm.com or call (336) 977-8966 or (786) 390-3984.
