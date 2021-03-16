ASHE COUNTY — As the school year starts to shift into the spring sports season, the athletes and coaches who took part in the MVAC conference during the fall and winter have been honored with mentions and awarded with high standards.
For the 2021 girl’s swimming all-conference, Alexis Blevins, Ashley Dollar, Leigh McKenzie, Lauren Edmondson, Josie Dancy and Lindsey Robinson made the mark and got on the sought after all-conference list. Robinson also received an honorable mention for her outstanding performance and times. The Ashe County girls placed second in the championship with a score of 67, trailing behind Elkin with 145 points. For boys, Ashe placed fifth with 8.
Elkin took the lead in both girls and boys, leaving with swimmer of the year for both, Morgan Wiles in the girls category and Jack Zamudio for the boys. Oz Prim, coach for Elkin swimming also took home the title for the MVAC Coach of the Year.
In volleyball, Adeline Bower from Ashe made the all-conference team, with her teammates Mallory Bledsoe and Bella Powers receiving honorable mentions. West Wilkes took the gold with Cheyenne Clonch as the player of the year and coach Steve Bryan taking coach of the year.
Head Coach Shane Greene won coach of the year for girls and boys cross country. Lauren Church, Abby McClure, Sherry Billings and Jernee Ashley made the all-conference team and Alexis Blevins and Maggie Powers got honorable mentions. Runner of the year went to Hazel Pasley from Alleghany.
For the boys cross country team, Noah Farmer, Eli Randolph, Joseph Cary, Micheal Acevedo and Josh Roten cleared the way to gain spots on the all-conference team. Connor Howell received an honorable mention. Wilkes Central’s Jadon Gage was crowned runner of the year.
Basketball was the final sport played in the winter season, both girls and boys making their mark on the list of all-conference players.
Jordan Jones, Kenadie Hudler and Audrey Craven were placed on the girl’s all-conference team with Abigail Jones and Jayden Jones gaining honorable mentions. Player of the year went to Audrey Jennings from Elkin and Allie Greene, coach of the West Wilkes champions took home coach of the year.
Conference champs the Ashe County boys basketball team also received slots and honorable mentions. Austin Poe, Dawson Cox and Ethan Ashley placed in the MVAC 1A/2A all-conference list. Tatum Brown and Jake Grubb got honorable mentions. Coach of the year went to head coach Nathan Colvard.
