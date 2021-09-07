The annual St. Jude’s Family Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Lansing Creeper Trail Park located at 114 South Big Horse Creek Road in Lansing.
The event will feature food, crafts, games, live music and more. The Blue Ridge Midnight Runners classic cars will also be on display. Proceeds from the event will go to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Below is the schedule of events:
111:30 a.m. Haley May
11:40-12:10 p.m. JoycePowers, Abby Sullivan & Friends
12:30-1:30 p.m. Rock Bottom
1:30 p.m. Corn Hole Tournament
2-3:00 p.m. Matt Bizzell{
3:10-3:30 p.m. Intermission (Duck Race)
3:30-4:30 p.m. Overdrive
5-6:00 p.m. Little Horse
6:30-7:30 p.m. Restless
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections in our area, we have decided to ask our guests and volunteers to please wear a mast at the event. We are so excited to host another in-person event after last year’s cancellation, but the health and safety of our volunteers and guests is our top priority.
