LANSING — Despite cloudy skies and scattered rainfall, crowds gathered in Lansing’s Creeper Trail Park on Sept. 18, for an afternoon of fun and philanthropy at the annual St. Jude’s Family Fun Day. The event is held each year in honor of Ashe local Meagan Price, and raises thousands for childhood cancer research.
Present at the event were friends and family of Price’s, as well as a legion of community minded volunteers who came together to make the festivities possible and do their part in the fight against childhood cancer.
“This was inspired by a dear friend of mine and many members on our committee, her name was Meagan Price and she passed away from childhood cancer in 2016,” said Abby Sullivan, event volunteer and friend of Price’s. “This is our effort to try to give back to those children and families who are suffering the same thing that Meagan was suffering.”
The event featured a variety of craft vendors and events throughout the day, including live music, pumpkin painting, a silent auction, a duck race, corn-hole tournament and dunking booth.
“It’s been absolutely amazing. I was very excited to see the Lansing park, which is a pretty big park, absolutely filled up with craft vendors, horseback rides, different booths with things going on, inflatables and all kinds of stuff,” Sullivan said regarding this year’s event. “It’s going very well so far.”
As of 1 p.m. on Saturday the event had already yielded around $1,700 of it’s $50,000 goal. The following day (Sept. 19) it was announced on the event’s Facebook page that this year’s Family Fun Day has raised $41,000 for the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
The outpouring of community support gave peace to many of the event’s participants, some of which had made the journey from out of state to attend the day of charity.
“I got here at midnight last night, “ said J.T. Price, a friend of Meagan’s who made the drive down from Pennsylvania to take part in Family Fun Day. “It’s a lot bigger than I had thought. I had heard that it was a big event, and when I showed up I couldn’t even get a parking spot up there. It makes me happy, it gives me joy to see people coming together in support of the community and in support of the St. Jude’s Foundation.”
Likewise, family member’s of Price’s expressed their gratitude to the community and volunteers who helped make the event possible.
“I think it’s wonderful, we’re so blessed. So many people cared so much for Meagan,” said Meagan’s grandmother, Rose Price. “What we make here, every penny of it goes to St. Jude’s. What we do here, we hope it will make a difference, we know it will it will make a difference.”
According to St. Jude’s, only four-percent of government funding for cancer research goes towards childhood cancer. Though this year’s event is over, people can still donate to this noble cause by visiting tinyurl.com/4fr8vbuh.
To learn more about Lansing’s St. Jude’s Family Fun Day visit www.facebook.com/stjudelansingnc. You can also reach out to event organizers via email at st.jude.lansingnc@gmail.com.
