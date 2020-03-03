WEST JEFFERSON — On March 2, students and their families gathered at Ashe County High School for a reception and recognition ceremony to celebrate student success.
Superintendent Phyllis Yates kicked off the evening after a reception in the Commons Area.
“I’d like to welcome you to the March board meeting and I want to say that I think we have the best kids of anybody in the state,” Yates said. “I’m very proud of them.”
The first to be recognized were two members of the ACHS Culinary Team, Jaylen Ferguson and Santanna Cummings.
Tracy Bates, registered dietician and school nutrition specialist with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, introduced the students and shared photos from the competition.
“We want to inspire the next generation of culinary professionals,” Bates said. “And so far we have had students say that they want to go on to pursue a culinary career, a career in school nutrition or as a dietician or somehow connected as a part of that.”
Mitchell Mash, Ashe County Middle School athletic director, recognized the seventh grade volleyball team. They were coached by Heather Windish and Carrie Blevins and were recognized for being conference tournament champions for the year.
Team members are Alexis Rollins, Hadleigh Windish, Chloe Farmer, Isabella Farmer, Phoebe Wagoner, Kayden Kearley, Ally Greer, Lanie Bowers, Ella Yelton, Maylee Blevins, Zoey Lemly, Hannah Osborne, Kailei Shumate and Addie Shaw.
Next, the eighth grade volleyball team was recognized for winning the tournament and only losing one regular season match. Last year as seventh graders, they were undefeated in the regular season and made it to the championships.
They were coached by head coach Misty Miller and Dalton Lewis.
Team members are Jillian Miller, Carrigan Kearley, Emmi Cheek, Natalie Bloomer, Madison Lee, Paige Overcash, Hana Howard, Zoey Krider, Madison Weaver, Darby Miller, Julia Herman, Brittany Houck and manager Anna Randolph
The eighth grade girl’s basketball team was recognized for their success during their middle school career. They were coached by Kevin Jones, Travis Richardson and Eric Miller.
“This group of basketball players, they had the most successful run in middle school basketball that we’ve had here in Ashe County,” Mash said. “They went undefeated for two years in a row and in eighth grade they won the conference championship.”
Team members are Paige Overcash, Abigail Jones, Emmi Cheek, Macie Miller, Hayden Lewis, Emily Hartsoe, Bailey Richardson, Julia Herman, Katlyn French and scorekeeper Carlee Richardson.
The final students recognized were conference wrestling champions. Luke Osborne, Luke Peterson and Mason Armentrout won their weight class in this year’s conference championship.
“Our team overall finished in second place, but we appreciate the hard work of these young men,” Mash said. “To have three first place finishers, it’s a great victory for us.”
County Spelling Bee champion Landon Jordan was not present at the meeting and will be recognized at the April meeting. ACHS Varsity Basketball player, Hallie Treva was in Salisbury for the 2020 Women’s Basketball Championships and will also be recognized at the April meeting.
