Tears of joy were shed on Friday, May 14, as friends and colleagues gathered to offer well-wishes and a happy retirement to their company’s founder following two and a half decades of service to the community.
The gathering — which was a surprise party — honored the career of Paula Perry, founder of the Guardian Insurance Agency, now the Alliance Insurance Group and took place at the business’s location on Wade E. Vannoy Drive in West Jefferson.
“I was surprised. I think it’s great, I’m really pleased and excited that my representatives came,” Perry said.
Perry built the local insurance firm from the ground up almost 25 years ago. Though pleased with the success she has seen during her career, the company founder noted that she was ready to move forward with the next chapter of her life.
“I started the agency in October 1996 so it’s been a long go at it. I’ve just been really blessed,” Perry said. “It’s sad, but it’s also good. This is what I’ve worked for my whole life for so I’m ready to enjoy the next chapter.”
The celebratory send off included refreshments such as sandwiches and cake, as well as the opening of cards and gifts from her coworkers. Perry also received congratulatory messages from members of the community in the form of a surprise video which was screened during the party.
The get-together, however, took on a bittersweet tone as Perry’s colleagues of more than a decade imagined moving forward without her.
“It’s been wonderful. She’s a great boss, it’s a very Christian atmosphere here and I’ve never stressed about coming into work, not one day,” said Wendy Patrick, a 15 year employee and friend of Perry’s. “I’m really going to miss her.”
Looking towards her future retirement, Perry stated that she plans on taking it easy.
“Whatever comes each day,” said Perry regarding her retirement plans. In the past, Perry has also served as a Ashe County commissioner.
