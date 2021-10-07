WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College (WCC) announced that Tabitha Hudler has been named director of The Walker Center at WCC. Ted Hagaman, who has served as the executive director for the last 21 years, has announced his plans to retire in the fall of 2022.
Hudler has been with the college for 12 years, serving as an Event Specialist, Lead Event Specialist, and for the last several years as Sr. Business Operations Specialist. Hudler is a Wilkes County native and graduated from North Wilkes High School. After graduation, she attended Wilkes Community College and transferred to Appalachian State University to further her education. Hudler graduated from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in advertising with a minor in marketing in 2005.
“I have a passion for the community I grew up in and all it brings. The joy of a small town is something that can’t easily be compared… the purpose, the passion, the PEOPLE! My parents taught me to always go after my goals and to do my best; never give up and you will always succeed. It is my pleasure to serve as the Walker Center Director,” said Hudler.
Of his retirement, Hagaman states, “It has been my privilege to serve as the Executive Director of Events and Hospitality at Wilkes Community College for the past 21 years. I feel our staff has served the folks of Wilkes County and the Northwest region with class and professionalism. Tabitha Hudler is being promoted to the role of director of the Walker Center on October 1, 2021. This will allow me to mentor her in all phases of the operation to ensure a smooth transition. Tabitha is a kind and caring person with a passion for The Walker Center and the many events that are held annually. She has been very involved in the overall operation of the Walker Center for the past 12 years and I am confident she will do an outstanding job leading the Walker Center team for years to come.”
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
