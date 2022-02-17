Ms. Tammy Lynnelle Burgess, 59, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at her home.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steve Viers officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Burgess was born in Ashe County on April 1, 1962 to the late Wiley Lloyd Burgess and Shirley Jane Hartzog Vannoy. Tammy enjoyed her family. In her spare time, she liked to crochet and watch movies. She was a huge animal lover also.
She was also preceded in death by her step-father, Kyle Vannoy.
Mrs. Burgess is survived by: a son, Jedidiah Daniel Hodges, of Hawaii; a daughter, Sarah Anne Harmon (Ryan), of West Jefferson; her mother, Shirley Vannoy, of West Jefferson; a sister, Robin Scott (Steven), of West Jefferson; a step brother, Michael Vannoy, of West Jefferson; three step sisters, Teresa Richardson (Bill), of Lansing, Susan Lewis, of West Jefferson and Phyllis Gregory, of Kernersville; two grandchildren, Rayanna Wilson and Benjamin Wilson; her dog, Mr. Alfie; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family requests no food, please.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to Pine Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Donna Bare, 1226 Lower Gap Road, Jefferson, NC 28640.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
