Tammy Spencer Elliott, 61, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Monday evening, March 28, 2022 at Ashe Memorial.
The viewing will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 6 to 8 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Blevins officiating. Burial will follow in the Haw Orchard Cemetery in Virginia.
Mrs. Elliott was born in Ashe County on October 13, 1960 to the late William Mack Spencer and Beatrice Spencer Booth. Tammy’s greatest joy in life was her family. A devoted mother and homemaker, Tammy made sure that her children grew up with home cooked meals, and was always in attendance for every ball game or special event. Tammy was very proud of her children and cherished every moment of being a Mimi to her grandchildren and had a special bond with her granddaughter, Analeigh.
Mrs. Elliott is survived by husband, Garry W. Elliott of West Jefferson; a son, Dusty Elliott (Brandy) of Jefferson; a daughter, Buffy Elliott Sisk, of Hickory; her mother, Beatrice Spencer Booth (Ed), of West Jefferson; two brothers, Michael Spencer (Isabel), of Jefferson; and Glenn Spencer, of Hickory; three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Flowers accepted.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
