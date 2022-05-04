Tammy Woodie McNeill, 52, of West Jefferson, NC, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina.
Mrs. McNeill was born on February 20, 1970 in Ashe County, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by both her paternal and maternal grandparents.
Tammy loved her grandchildren very much. She enjoyed getting up to read her Bible and listening to Billy Graham and Charles Stanley, she was a member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church. Everyone loved Tammy, she was known as a people person, always taking the time to stop and talk to others wherever she would go. She also loved her dogs Charlotte, Ruby Ann and Maggie. Tammy enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach. She liked thrift and antique shopping and helping her father with his store.
Mrs. McNeill is survived by her husband, Rickey McNeill; one daughter, Kayla McNeill; one son, Maison McNeill; her parents, Kenny and Ann Woodie, all of West Jefferson; and one sister, Rita McIntyre of Statesville. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Jezamae Blake McNeill and Isaiah Allen Woodie and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family c/o Badger Funeral Home; 300 E. Main Street, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Email condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
