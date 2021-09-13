Teresa Lynn Barnes Batrouny, 55, of Crumpler, N.C., died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Teresa was born September 25, 1965 in Ashe County, North Carolina to Joe and Ruth Lambert Barnes.
First and foremost Teresa loved the Lord. She enjoyed spending time with her son, Connor and her dog, Bella. During her time in New York she loved to see Broadway Shows and visit the many museums. Teresa loved to travel and see new places, as well as being in the mountains and horseback riding. She always enjoyed seeing her friends as well as all of her family.
Mrs. Batrouny is survived by her husband of 22 years, Herb Batrouny, her son, Connor Batrouny, parents, Joe and Ruth Barnes, brother, Jimmy Barnes and wife, Kim, brother-in-law, John Batrouny (Marcella), sister-in-law, Yasmine Batrouny (Dale Gronniger), niece, Ashley Church (Alex), nephew, Matt Barnes (April) and three great-nephews, Sawyer and Jackson Church and Barrett Barnes.
Mrs. Batrouny lie in state Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 1:00-3:00pm at Badger Funeral Home. Funeral services were private.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Chestnut Hill Missionary Baptist Church; Attn. Joan Brown, Treasurer, 1310 Clifton Road, Crumpler, NC 28617 or to the American Cancer Society; Attn. Ashe County, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Suite #104, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Badger Funeral Home in West Jefferson, North Carolina has been entrusted with Mrs. Batrouny’s arrangements.
