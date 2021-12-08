Terry Evan Hendricks, 74,of Creston, N.C., passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 2, 2021.
Terry was born in 1947 in Detroit, Michigan and raised as a hockey and racecar fan with his brother, Thomas Jr, to parents Clara and Thomas Hendricks,Sr.
A US Army veteran, he was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam era where he taught electronics. Upon completing his service, and possessing a passion for anything with a motor, he became a journeyman electrician for Ford Motor Co. for 25 years. He cherished the Great Lakes and the time he spent sailing with his loved ones. In 1993 he and his family relocated to the mountains of North Carolina, where he worked as a Christmas tree farm foreman until he retired. He then dedicated his time caring for his father until Thomas, Sr's death at age 100. Terry, never a fan of idle hands, came out of retirement to work as a parts driver for the local Napa Auto store.
Survived by his wife, Colinda Hendricks; son,Colin Hendricks, and daughter, Katelyn (Seth) Parker. His sister-in-law Maggie; nephews and nieces Kristen, Terrence, Thomas, and Courtenay were all dear to him. He was a true and fiercely loyal friend to countless others.
His innate kindness, quirky sense of humor, and ability to fix almost anything made an unforgettable impact on the lives of the people he knew. He was always the consummate champion for the underdog and a lover of all animals, particularly rescue pets.
His wife and kids are forever grateful for his unwavering support and unfading love as a devoted husband and father. You will always be with us, your hand print on our hearts.
A Celebration of Life for Terry will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made at https://everloved.com/life-of/terry-hendricks/
