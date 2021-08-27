GRASSY CREEK— Soon, music lovers can once again enjoy the iconic sounds of the blues, as they soak up the sunshine down by the banks of the New River. The 19th annual New River Blues Festival is set for Sunday, Sept. 5, and will feature performances from artists such as Daryl Davis, Bobby "BlackHat," and Wanda Johnson: South Carolina's first lady of R&B.
The festival is put on each year by High County blues and American roots act, the King Bees, which is comprised of Rob "Hound Dog" Baskerville on guitar, Penny "Queen Bee" Zamagni on bass and Jim Gillon on drums. This year's event will also be sponsored by Celtic Force Productions.
"We play a lot of American roots music, especially blues. Blues is very underrepresented in our High Country community and there's so much that goes along with great music as far as history, and we love to present that," said Baskerville. "We generally bring in a lot of the African American performers that we've been out on the road with and hone our craft. It's a little bit of a chance for us to give back."
Along with the King Bees, other artists performing this year include Donald Ceasar the Blues Emperor and Lynn Foddrell the last mountain blues dynasty.
Due to the uptick of COVID-19 cases in the High County, tickets for this year's festival will be limited. According to Bakersville, however, the festival's setting incorporates vast amounts of acreage in a meadow near the New River, allowing guests plenty of room to spread out while they enjoy the show.
"My main hope is for great music with great musicians. At the end of the day, we'd love to have as many audience members as we can safely present to," Baskerville said. "We are keeping some numbers (crowd size) intentionally down, but our main goal is that we have some excellent artists and we want to showcase some great music."
The show will take place rain or shine at the River House Inn, located at 1896 Old Field Creek Road in Grassy Creek, just outside West Jefferson. Gates will open at noon, with the show lasting from 1-6 p.m. Concert goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, picnic blankets or canopies for the show. The show promoters ask that guests not bring pets or coolers to the concert, food and beverages will be available for purchase on site.
For more information or to purchase advanced tickets for the New River Blues Festival visit newriverbluesfestival.info/. Information about the festival can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/NEWRIVERBLUESFESTIVAL.info.
