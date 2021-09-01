The Ashe County Arts Council seeks applications for Artist Support Grants for 2021–2022. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30, 2021. These grants support artists in all disciplines with funding for projects that will have a significant impact on the advancement of their professional artistic careers.
The Artist Support Grant program is managed through a partnership with North Carolina Arts Council to serve artists in Ashe County, Alleghany County, Watauga County, and Wilkes County. Funding is provided by the North Carolina Arts Council.
Artists at any stage of their careers, emerging or established, are eligible to apply for grants in all disciplines, such as visual art and craft, traditional art forms, music composition, film/video, literature and playwriting, and choreography and dance. Types of fundable projects include the creation of new work, purchase of equipment and materials, and professional development workshops. Grant awards generally range from $300 - $1,500 with some reaching up to $3,000 depending on the number of qualified applications we receive.
Guidelines and applications are available at ashecountyarts.org under artist info page. Applications must be received by Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. For more information, email info@ashecountyarts.org or call (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.