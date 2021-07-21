The Ashe County Arts Council will be sponsoring Fiddlers Fest, which will be held on Saturday, July 24, at Ashe Park in Jefferson.
The festival will be a daylong event featuring eight local old-time and bluegrass bands. Food will be available from the Todd Ruritan Club. Spectators are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and spend the day listening to some great music. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission is $12 per person. Tickets for children under 12 are free. Tickets are available for sale online at ashecountyarts.org, by calling (336) 846-2787 or purchasing at the gate.
The Ashe County Park is located at 487 Ashe Park Road in Jefferson. For more information visit ashecountyarts.org/ or call (336) 846-2787.
