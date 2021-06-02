The Ashe County Board of Commissioners will hold FY21-22 County Budget work sessions beginning Monday, June 7, 2021 directly following the Regular Meeting of the Board of Commissioners.
The meeting will start at approximately 11:00 a.m. and will run through 5:00 p.m. The work sessions will continue on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, through Thursday, June 10, 2021, and will run from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
The meetings will be held in the conference room at the Agricultural Services Building on the Ashe County Courthouse Campus located at 150 Government Circle in Jefferson. The meetings are open to the public and the public is invited to attend.
