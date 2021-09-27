JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival has returned to Ashe County this fall. The event will take place every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 31.
This year’s festival will feature a four-acre corn maze, face painting, tractor rides, inflatables, pumpkin bowling, corn pit, soccer, corn hole, a pumpkin cannon, mini hay bale maze.
Admission to the festival is $10, which also features food-trucks, funnel cakes and live music.
The musical line-up is as follows:
- Cabin Creek Bluegrass — Oct. 2
- Lucky Strikes Orchestra — Oct. 3
- The King Bees — Oct. 9
- Gravel-N-Grit Band — Oct. 16
Crooked Road Ramblers — Oct. 23
- Bryan Osbourne and the Ashe Mountain Boys — Oct. 30
The Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival is located at 1332 NC-Highway 16 South, in Jefferson. For more information about this event call 1-(828) 406-0339.
