ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Wildlife Club will be hosting a Ladies Day Shoot on Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at 10 a.m. at our pistol range at 3220 Big Peak Creek Road in Laurel Springs (turn onto Big Peak Creek Road at the N.C. State Experimental Farm). This is for ladies who have limited experience with pistols, but who want to become more familiar with them.
Please bring your own unloaded pistol and ammo, safety glasses and hearing protection. We will have a few pistols for loan, but encourage everyone to bring their own. We will load at the tables at the firing line after safety instruction. After the instruction we will have a fun Sadie Hawkins Day male/female team shoot.
There is a nominal fee of $5 to cover the cost of the paper targets and other shooting supplies we will be using. There is no sign-up, just show-up. Contact Grant Mastin at (828) 406-0543 or jgmastin@gmail.com for additional information.
