WEST JEFFERSON — On the evening of Aug. 13, the Ashe County Arts Council hosted its monthly gallery crawl, which gave guests an opportunity to view its newest art exhibition, “The Brothers Shoemaker.”
The exhibition showcases the work of brothers David and Stephen Shoemaker, who are for the first time sharing a gallery space as a pair.
“We’ve talked about it for years and it was time to do it,” said the elder of the two brothers, Stephen Shoemaker. “He loves painting and everybody has always asked when are y’all going to do a show together — this has been years ago — and he moved up here and it was time to do it. We’re both different, but we both love it and depend on it for our well being. It keeps your mental attitude correct, it’s good for the soul.”
From now until Oct. 2, visitors to the Ashe County Arts council will have the opportunity to view a variety of acrylic, oil and watercolors paintings by the Shoemakers. The brother’s work ranges from vibrant landscapes and nature scenes to detailed scenes of towns and people.
“I love that me and my brother got to do one together. It’s been a long, long time since I’ve got to do a show, it’s just good to see them (the paintings) on the wall instead of on the easel. Art is brushstrokes of color and painting from the soul,” said artist David Shoemaker. “It’s been great, I’ve been wanting this for a long time.”
Pulling from two different styles, the brother’s artwork complements, or plays off one another’s unique talents rather than clashes.
“The good thing two is that we’re two different styles of painting,” David Shoemaker said. “That’s worked out good too, because we’re not competing with each other.”
Aside from the quality local art, the gallery showing featured complimentary food, wine and live hammer dulcimer music performed by Connie Woolard. The next Ashe County Arts Council Gallery Crawl will take place on Sept. 10, from 5-7:30 p.m.
For more information about “The Brother’s Shoemaker” exhibition and other Ashe County Arts Council events visit, www.ashecountyarts.org/gallery-exhibit.php.
