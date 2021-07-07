TODD — High Country blues and American roots band The King Bees rocked the crowd at Todd’s Cook Memorial Park on the evening of July 3. The free performance was part of the Todd Community Preservation Organization’s Summer Music Series.
Hundreds of music lovers flooded into Cook Memorial Park with lawn chairs and blankets in tow to relax with friends and take in the iconic sounds of the blues provided by the King Bee’s. Through the years, the local band’s sound has carried them from the juke-joints of Mississippi to the stages of Europe.
According to the event’s organizers they were very happy to have the King Bee’s performing at the park and are pleased with the turnout the Summer Music Series has yielded thus far.
“We haven’t had a concert all of last year, so I think there’s pent-up demand,” said Rick Weavil, treasurer and MC of the TCPO. “We had one (a concert) last week, we had the Lucky Strikes and we had 350 people. And it looks like we have maybe 375 to 350 tonight, which is wonderful considering little advertising.”
The next artist scheduled to perform at the TCPO’s Summer Music Series will be Melissa Reaves, an artist who has garnered a huge word-of-mouth following for her deconstructionist approach to rock-n-roll and experimental guitar work. The concert is scheduled for Saturday, July 17 from 6-8 p.m and is free to the public.
Todd’s Cooke Memorial Park is located at 3977 Todd Railroad Grade Road. For more information about the TCPO’s Sumer Music Series visit toddnc.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.