WILKESBORO — The Walker Center is pleased to announce its 2021-2022 season show lineup.
The 2021-2022 lineup includes:
The Haggard Brothers with EmiSunshine on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, 7:30 p.m. This performance is sponsored by Wells Fargo.
Dailey & Vincent’s Christmas Show on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, 7:30 p.m. This performance is sponsored by Carolina West Wireless.
Leahy on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, 7:30 p.m. This performance is sponsored by Hampton Inn/Holiday Inn Express.
The Return – Beatles Tribute Band on Thursday, March 10, 2022, 7:30 p.m. This performance is sponsored by Hampton Inn/Holiday Inn Express.
The Platters – Friday, May 20, 2022, 7:30 p.m. This performance is sponsored by Skyline National Bank.
The Beat Goes On featuring Lisa McClowry as Cher – Thursday, June 9, 2022, 7:30 p.m. This performance is sponsored by Piedmont Federal Savings Bank.
Aside from the usual performance season, The Walker Center will host the following additional shows:
Travis Ledoyt, on Jan. 28, 2022, 7:00 p.m. This performance is sponsored by Carolina West Wireless.
Ernie Haase and Signature Sound on March 31, 2022, 7:00 p.m. This performance is sponsored by Becky & Arnold Lakey.
Contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260 or walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu to purchase tickets or for more details on performances, events and hospitality services. Visit the Walker Center online at www.wilkescc.edu/walkercenter/.
The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being the primary venue for cultural experiences in Wilkes and surrounding areas and to serving as a primary gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets and parties. The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100% Tobacco Free.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
