WILKESBORO – The Walker Center, located on the campus of Wilkes Community College, will present “The Greatest Love of All” on Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
“The Greatest Love Of All” brings Whitney Houston’s legacy to life and will feature the vocals of Belinda Davids, a RiSA chart-topping artist in her home country of South Africa. Davids has performed alongside the likes of Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole, and Monica. With the accompaniment of a five-piece live band, two backing vocalists and four choreographed dancers, plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision, and theatrical effects, this is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.
The two-hour production, according to the school, will fill audiences with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes them on a heartfelt journey through Houston’s greatest hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” “One Moment in Time,” “I Have Nothing,” “Run to You,” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “Greatest Love of All,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Queen of the Night,” “Exhale (Shoop Shoop),” “Million Dollar Bill” and more.
“The Greatest Love of All” has had successful runs throughout the UK, Europe, North America, South Africa, Asia, UAE, Australia and New Zealand. The show continues to gather postive reviews worldwide.A limited number of tickets are available for this performance.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office by phone at (336)838-6260 or by email at walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu.
Visit the Walker Center’s website at www.walkercenteronline.org or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Walkerctr/.
