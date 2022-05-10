WILKESBORO - The Walker Center proudly presents The Platters on Friday, May 20, 2022. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by Skyline National Bank.
The Platters open the hearts and minds of new generations of music lovers. There is something for everyone in The Platters’ uplifting stage show that takes the audience through time. Hear hit after hit as they perform “The Great Pretender”, “My Prayer”, “Twilight Time”, “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes”, “Harbor Lights”, “With This Ring”, and “Washed Ashore.”
The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being this region’s primary venue for cultural experience and to serving as the preferred gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets, and parties for our community.
The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100% Tobacco-Free.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
