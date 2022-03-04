WILKESBORO -- The Walker Center proudly presents The Return – A Beatles Tribute Band on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by Hampton Inn of Wilkesboro and Holiday Inn Express of Wilkesboro.
The captivating, fun, exciting spirit that came to be known as “Beatlemania” is alive again in The Return – the world’s most authentic and entertaining Beatles tribute band. These four lads have carefully and skillfully recreated the Beatles experience by not only performing all the great songs of the original four, but also by sporting the same suits, boots, mop-tops, musical instruments, and gear.
Tickets are $39.00. Taxes and fees will apply. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260 or walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu. Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook.
The John A. Walker Community Center is dedicated to being this region’s primary venue for cultural experience and to serving as the preferred gathering place for meetings, receptions, conventions, banquets and parties for our community. The Walker Center and Wilkes Community College are 100% Tobacco Free.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
