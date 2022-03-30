Thomas Duke Herman, 70 of Fleetwood, N.C., passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Watauga Medical Center surrounded by his family after battling a neuromuscular disorder for 22 years.
Mr. Herman was born on May 8, 1951 in Avery County, North Carolina to the late James Monroe and Margaret Jeanette "Jean" Tester Herman.
Mr. Herman attended Beaver Creek High School during which he wrestled and played football. He graduated high school in 1969 and then received a bachelor's degree in Forestry Science from NC State University. Thomas married Victoria "Vickie" Showfety, on September 6, 1975. In 1981 he opened Thomas Herman Company working as a Land Surveyor. Thomas was a master gardener, Christmas tree grower and apple orchard farmer, he enjoyed forestry and the mountains and he loved his children and grandchildren very much.
Mr. Herman is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vickie Herman; two sons, Jason Herman and wife, Ana Rita (grandchildren, Julia and Nicolas) and Andrew Herman and wife, Heather (grandchildren, Nathan, Matthew and Sarah Kate) all of West Jefferson; one daughter, Martha Combs and husband, Cody (grandchildren, Emma and Dylan) of Lenoir. His siblings, Mike Herman and wife, Rhonda of Jefferson, David Herman and wife, Cindy of Plant City, FL, Rick Herman and special friend, Vicki Hathorn of West Jefferson, Jeanette Herman of West Jefferson and Rebecca Williams and husband, Jim of West Jefferson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:00am at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Susan Buchanan and Father Cory Catron. Burial will follow in The St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 31st at Badger Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00pm.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to The Beaver Creek High School Memorial Scholarship Fund; NC Community Foundation 3737 Glenwood Ave., Suite 460 Raleigh, NC 27612 or plant a tree in Thomas memory, preferably apple.
Email condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
