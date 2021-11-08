ASHE COUNTY — In the coming weeks, Ashe County will be honoring those who served our nation with a variety of different events and Veteran's Day specials. Below is a brief list of some of the events taking place locally.
ASHE COUNTY VETERAN'S OFFICE — On Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. the Ashe County Veteran's Office will be honoring all that served at the Ashe County Courthouse located at 150 Government Circle in Jefferson. The event will take place rain or shine.
ASHE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL —Veterans of Ashe County are invited to this year’s ACHS Veterans Day Celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the High School. Breakfast will be served to all Veterans and their guests at 8:30 a.m. in the school cafeteria. The ceremony featuring the ACHS band, the Mountain Music Class, the JROTC, and MAJ Dan Soucek will begin at 9:30 in the school gymnasium. Please RSVP to Mrs. Justine Hopkins at justine.hopkins@ashe.k12.nc.us or (336) 846-2400 so the school has a headcount for breakfast. Social distancing and mask safety protocols set forth by the Board of Education will be followed.
NEW RIVER BREWING — On Nov. 11, New River Brewing will host a release party for their newest beer 11ELEVEN11 from 5-8 p.m. at the New River Tasting Room. A portion of the proceeds from the beer will go to veterans organizations such as K9’s for Warriors and the local VFW. As a special thanks to our veterans, New River Brewing is offering veterans a meal on us the house. For more information about these Veteran's Day Specials at New Brewing call (336) 846-2739.
BOONDOCKS BREWING — Boondocks Brewing located at 108 South Jefferson Avenue will be releasing their Crumpler Crippler 2x IPA as the base beer for their special Veterans Blend Edition. All veterans and first responders will receive one free pint each day while supplies last. Fifty percent of all sales of this special edition will be donated to help support local veterans and first responders and K9s For Warriors. For more information about this Veteran's Day special call (336) 246-5222.
PARKWAY THEATER — On Thursday, Nov. 18 The Blue Ridge Theater will host a Veteran's Double Feature from 3 to 5 p.m. The movie shown will be Bravo! Common Men, Uncommon Valor. Free admission to all events. The Parkway Theater is located at 10 East Main Street in West Jefferson. For more information call (336) 846-3281.
BLUE RIDGE MOVIE LOUNGE — The Blue Ridge Movie Lounge will be hosting a Veteran's Double Feature on Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The movie will be I Married the War. Guest will have the opportunity to meet the filmmaker: Ken & Betty Rodgers on Friday Nov.19, 12 - 2 p.m. Location TBA The Blue Ridge Theater is located at 17 East 2nd Street in West Jefferson. For more information call (336) 263-6255.
