ASHE COUNTY — During the weekend, a few local nursing homes in Ashe County received an outpouring of love and gifts from the community in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
At Margate Health and Rehab, community members stopped by to drop off candy, cards and gifts for the residents.
Christy Wise, activities director expressed how the residents have been receiving treats for years now.
”We have such a support of community,” said Wise. “We’re so blessed to have that.”
People often bring cards to hand out to the residents and assortments of different candies. The team at Margate even made necklaces for the seniors to hand out in celebration of the day. Activities at Margate put together “cherry fluff” for the seniors and local Mary Miller brought Valentine’s cards for the veterans who reside there.
Skyline National Bank dropped off candy to the citizens of Margate as well.
Wise took to Facebook to thank all of the people who volunteered to stop by and wish everyone a happy Valentine’s Day.
”We had a really nice Valentine’s Day,” Wise said.
At the Senior Center, a drive-thru party was held for staff and residents.
Senior Center Director Glenda Luther said the drive-thru consisted of food and cards. Their school age program for older children made signs of encouragement for the seniors at assisted living and placed them up in their windows.
Forest Ridge Assisted Living received cards and goody bags. The residents held activities for the special day including making heart garlands to hang up around their living quarters. They also made Valentine’s cards for Learning Through Play.
All of the nursing homes wish to thank those who donated to their Valentine’s Day celebrations.
