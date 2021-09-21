JEFFERSON — After skipping a year due to the global pandemic, Vannoy Construction was able to celebrate the 25th Annual Jeremy Elliott Charity Golf Tournament on Aug. 25t and 26 at the Jefferson Landing Golf Resort — a golf destination located in Jefferson. Vannoy, along with 208 of their partners, clients and vendors, came together to raise money for college scholarships for Ashe County students in memoriam of Jeremy Elliott, stepson of Eddie Vannoy. Jeremy passed away after a valiant struggle against leukemia in 1996.
Over $400,000 was raised this year for the scholarship fund through sponsorships and additional donations. With 100 percent of the proceeds from the tournament benefiting the Jeremy Elliott Memorial Scholarship Fund and Ashe County education, 600 high school students to-date have been given assistance toward attending college in pursuit of their dreams.
This year’s tournament followed the format of 2019, with Platinum Sponsors golfing on Wednesday afternoon, and Gold Sponsors on Thursday – allowing a slower, more relaxed pace for all. Platinum Sponsors were also treated to additional tournament events such as Par 3 Night Golf, Texas Hold’em Poker, and live music. Golf tournament winners were awarded each day, as well as “Closest-to-the-Pin” and “Longest Drive” winners.
Vannoy would like to thank all parties involved in this event that made it a success; including Jefferson Landing for generously allowing them to utilize the course and facilities, as well as all of the sponsors — Platinum, Gold, Hole, Closest-to-the-Pin, Longest Drive, Driving Range, Putting Green, Golf Cart, Beverage Cart, and Lunch.
Vannoy Construction has seven offices across North and South Carolina, with its headquarters located in Jefferson, NC. They are ranked #169 in the Nation’s Top 400 Contractors by ENR, as well as #29 in the Top Southeast Contractor firms by ENR. www.jrvannoy.com
If you would like more information regarding the Jeremy Elliott Charity Golf Tournament, please contact Tracy Sagehorn, Marketing Manager, tracy.sagehorn@jrvannoy.com or (704) 529-1912.
