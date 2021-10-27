WILKESBORO — Wilkes Heritage Museum is pleased to announce that the Annual Veterans’ Brick Dedication Ceremony will be Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at 4 p.m. on the front lawn of the Wilkes Heritage Museum. This event is free and open to the public. Please bring a lawn chair. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved inside the museum auditorium.
LaRaye Wyatt will be the special speaker. The Wilkes Heritage Museum will have both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Marine Corps League participating in the service. Benjamin Barker will provide patriotic music.
LaRaye Wyatt, a Wilkes County native, served in the US Army from June 2003 until July 2009. She received the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, and Overseas Service Ribbon. Her first duty station was a foreign service in Yongsan, South Korea for 12 months.
Following her honorable discharge, Wyatt returned to Wilkes County and married David Wyatt on November 24, 2011. They have six children, Taylor, Staley, Jayla, Joslynne, JamieIowa, and Walker Wyatt.
Wyatt earned two degrees from Wilkes Community College, Associates of Arts and Associates of General Studies. She was a stay-at-home mother and wife for 8 years before returning to the workforce at Wilkesboro ABC. Mrs. Wyatt has been the General Manager for Wilkesboro ABC since September 2020.
Wyatt has recently joined the historical organization, Daughters of the American Revolution, Rendezvous Mountain Chapter. She continues to be active in the organization. She is also an active member of the Carolina Whiskey Guild.
Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. collects and preserves historic structures, artifacts, and documents of Wilkes County and serves as a resource center for every Wilkes County citizen and visitor. Through exhibits, educational programs, performances, and research, Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. interprets the history of Wilkes County and western North Carolina. For more information please call the Wilkes Heritage Museum at (336) 667-3171 or visit www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com. Current hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.– 4 p.m.
