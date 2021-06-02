JEFFERSON — On Memorial Day members of Chapter 7946 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars handed out poppies in remembrance of fallen service members. The veterans handed out the poppies in the parking lot of Lowes Hardware in Jefferson who provided them a space. The event also featured a flag lowering and the playing of Taps at 3 p.m. The tradition of wearing poppies began shortly after World War I as a means to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during the war.
VFW members pass out poppies on Memorial Day
