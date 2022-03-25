JEFFERSON -- For the first time since 2019, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce was able to honor its Small Business of the Year with an in-person celebration. The 2022 Small Business of the Year was presented to Village Florist at Jefferson Landing on Wednesday, March 23.
Owner Julie Wyatt as well as her hard-working assistants Melanie Masters and Melissa Miller were honored to receive this important achievement. Libby Cockerham, owner of Libby’s in Jefferson, the 2021 Small Business of the Year winner, presented the award on Wednesday.
“Julie is known to frequently work through the night to meet and surpass her customers’ expectations. Village Florist remained open through covid and was able to work continuously to make sure she had her supplies coming in always,” Cockerham said.
Upon accepting the award, Wyatt was very grateful and shared a few words with the crowd once the applause ended.
“We do work really hard. It means a lot. Sometimes when you are working until two or three in the morning, do they really notice, or do they even care? Then when you get out and see everybody, then you really feel an appreciation. This means the world to us,” Wyatt said.
The keynote speaker for the award luncheon was Zach Barricklow, VP of Rural Innovation and Organizational Change at Wilkes Community College. He received the 2022 North Carolina Rural Center Award for Excellence in Regional Collaboration on March 22. He spoke about NC Tech Paths, an endeavor that is striving to bring more tech jobs to Ashe County and the High Country.
“At the college, what we have shifted to, beyond just educational attainment, is a focus on economic opportunities for our neighbors. The premise is, if we can help more of our neighbors not just survive but thrive financially, then our local small businesses can benefit from that. When our local, small businesses do well, our whole community does well,” Barricklow said.
Barricklow said that while technology jobs are booming, companies are finding it more difficult to find workers.
“Right now there are over 48,000 job openings in North Carolina. We hear again and again and again that they can’t find the talent so we want to take advantage of that,” he said.
According to Barricklow, about 94% of tech jobs since 2010 have been created in metropolitan areas.
“We are trying to address this rural and urban divide that has really plagued our state in a variety of ways and really has plagued the United States in a variety of ways. We want to create that bridge between our rural communities and these companies that often have headquarters in an urban environment. Ultimately, the vision for NC Tech Paths is to establish northwest North Carolina as a nationally recognized hub for remote tech talent,” Barricklow said.
Welcome to the discussion.
