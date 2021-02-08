ASHE COUNTY — The VITA Program, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is beginning throughout Ashe County.
The Ashe County Public Library and the Senior Center at Generations Ashe are making plans for the upcoming tax season with VITA as they have done in years past.
Due to the current pandemic, the 2021 tax season will be handled differently than tax seasons before.
“Each year, the volunteers at the ACPL VITA location return about half a million dollars in tax refunds to Ashe County taxpayers. It is an honor to host this program at the library, and after having to cut the season short last year due to the pandemic, our volunteers and staff are more determined than ever to provide this essential service to Ashe County residents in 2021,” said Laura McPherson, adult services manager.
Anyone whose income was $57,000 or less in 2020 is eligible for the VITA service. To make an appointment at the ACPL VITA location, please call (336)-846-2056.
Both sites are drop-off and pickup only. Taxpayers should bring their materials to the preparation site and give them to a certified VITA volunteer. Their tax return will be prepared at a later date and VITA will call the taxpayer to confirm the details of the return before passing it on to a reviewer. After the return has been submitted, the taxpayer will receive a call from a certified volunteer to make an appointment to pickup their completed return. Full details of the process will be provided in written form after the appointment has been made.
