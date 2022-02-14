Ms. Volree Ham Good, 95,of West Jefferson, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday February 9, 2022, at Margate Health and Rehab Center.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 2:30pm at Boone Family Funeral Home with Reverend Tim Roten officiating. Burial will follow at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 1:30pm – 2:30pm.
Ms. Good was born in Ashe County on August 25, 1926, to William Riley Ham and Estella Anna Mae Wilcox Ham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles (Hilda) Hamm, Denver Ham; one sister, Allene (Jimmy) Edwards; one son-in-law, Bob Church; four half-brothers, Dale (Thelma) Ham, Dean (Jeanette) Ham, Ed (Mable) Ham; one half sister, Edna (Hanney) Carpenter.
She is survived by two daughters: Jean Church of Todd, and Brenda (Don) Welborn of Wilkesboro; two brothers, Fred (Gwen) Ham of Folsom, CA and Darrell (Mary) Ham of North Wilkesboro, NC.
Also left to cherish their “Nanny’s” memory are her many grandchildren, special nieces and nephews: Kimberly (Dale) Bays, Chad (Andrea) Church, Shannon (Charlie) Carroll, Josh Welborn, Breanna (Cameron) Hortenberry, Zac Welborn; Doug (Nancy) Edwards, Randy Edwards, Sheila Cope, Sharon (Neil) Cheek; Stevie (Gail) Hamm; Gary (Kim) Ham, Mark (Donalee) Ham; Blan Ham, Kelly (Shane) Elliott, Katie Elliott.
She is also survived by many great-grandchildren: Michael Bays, Matthew Bays; Chase Church, Chaley Church; Brooklin Carroll, Bryson Carroll; Isaac Welborn, and many great-nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.
Volree was a woman of immense faith, reading her bible and praying each day for her family. When she was younger, she loved going to camp meetings, tent revivals and Christian music festivals. She exemplified the words of King Lemuel in Proverbs 31, “Who can find a virtuous woman?”
She was a wonderful host. Visitors were obliged to eat and have conversation. She enjoyed raising vegetable gardens, canning, sewing, baking, and crocheting.
Volree started her career at Ashe Memorial Hospital. After moving away for a number of years, she moved back to Ashe where she worked at Sara Lee Knit Products until her retirement.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to
Sparkle Cat Rescue
2779 S Church Street, Suite 164
Burlington, NC 27215
Please add that the donation is in memory of Volree Good. There will be a tribute wall for Volree on their website which you can view on Sparkle Cat Rescue’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
All those attending the viewing and funeral are encouraged to wear a mask.
