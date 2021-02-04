Mr. Wade Thomas Vannoy, Sr. 85, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Saturday afternoon, January 30, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services will be private.
Mr. Vannoy was born in Ashe County on November 13, 1935 to the late Wiley Andrew and Mary Ann Dillard Vannoy. He worked as a heavy machine operator. Wade enjoyed bluegrass music but most of all he loved his family. He always had a smile on his face and a hand to help someone in need. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather; he will be greatly missed.
Mr. Vannoy is survived by his wife, of 62 years of marriage, Dorothy Huffman Vannoy; a son, Wade Thomas Vannoy, Jr. better known as “Wise” and his wife, Nancy (Downing) of Winston-Salem; a daughter, Teressa Vannoy Goss and husband, Rex Goss, of West Jefferson; two brothers, (his twin brother) Ward Vannoy and wife Barbara, of Jefferson and Russell Vannoy and wife, Ann, of West Jefferson; two grandchildren, Andrew Thomas and Marianne Rose Vannoy, both of Winston-Salem; two step grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; also many friends also survive.
Memorials may be made to: Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640 or NC Community Foundation Scholarship Fund, c/o Ronald K. Vannoy Scholarship Fund, 3737 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. www.ncocommunityfoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.