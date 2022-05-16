JEFFERSON - Summer programming sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council starts this week with the Fridays in the Park Concert Series. On Friday May 20 at 7:00 pm, Wayne Henderson, Herb Key and Randy Greer will perform at the Blevins Shelter in Ashe Park in Jefferson. In partnership with Ashe County Parks and Recreation, the 7:00 pm outdoor concert is free and open to the public.
Wayne Henderson from Rugby, Virginia specializes in a unique finger-picking style on the guitar and plays a wide range of old-time traditional music. In addition to his reputation as a guitarist, Henderson is a luthier of great renown. He produces about 15-20 instruments a year with a waiting list of some length.
Herb Key grew up in musical family in Wilkes County. He has played music for most of his life and has spent more than thirty years making, repairing, and restoring instruments. He has been interested in music all of his life, and he grew up listening to old Carter Family recordings, mesmerized with Mother Maybelle’s guitar playing. He also listened to radio programs and has fond memories of listening to the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday nights. Herb has a wealth of knowledge about local and regional music, and he regularly plays with the Elkville String Band. Randy Greer an expert mandolin player from Crumpler had won numerous awards from Fiddlers Conventions in the southeast and has played with Wayne and Herb for many years.
Kristen’s Hook’d on Smoke food truck will be on hand and snacks and drinks in the concession stand. Park regulations include no alcohol and no glass containers. Please provide your own lawn chair. No high-back chairs, lounge chairs or chairs with attachments such as foot rests, tables or umbrellas and no tents or canopies.
Mark your calendars for June 18 with the Wildmans, August 19 Tray Wellington and the Ashe County Bluegrass and Old Time Fiddlers Convention on July 22 and 23. For more information www.ashecounyarts.org
The May Fridays in the Park Concert is sponsored by LifeStore Bank and Insurance. Ashe County Arts Council is happy to partner with Ashe County Parks and Recreation to bring these free concerts to Ashe Park. For more information please call 336-846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org
