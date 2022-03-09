WEST JEFFERSON -- Friends of the Library (FOL) is proud to welcome its first speaker of the year, WBTV Anchor/Author/ Speaker/Mom Molly Grantham, at its upcoming meeting Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in the Community Room at the Ashe County Library in West Jefferson, starting at 11:00 a.m.
Molly Grantham is a two-time Emmy award winning journalist and anchors the evening news at WBTV News. She was named “TV News Reporter of the Year” for both Carolinas and honored as “Charlottean of the Year” in 2020. She juggles life with humor and poise, which makes her a popular speaker with corporate groups and female-focused gatherings.
Grantham has written two books, both of which sold out on Amazon in their first weeks. The author details her busy life in The Juggle is Real: The Off-Camera Life of An On-Camera Mom and The Victories are Small: The Off-Camera Life of an On-Camera Mom.
A series of funny, real-life moments The Huffington Post described Grantham’s books, “A combination of raw truth—think author/comedian Nora Ephron—with the inner-monologue or Renee Zellweger in Bridget Jones Diary.”
Grantham has been in Charlotte since 2003. She has covered gangs, terrorism, and the fight to legalize cannabis oil in North Carolina, where she helped change state law. She is also actively involved in the local cancer community and well-known for writing about children with a variety of uphill medical battles. She and her husband have a 10-year-old daughter, 7-year-old son, and a baby boy born in July 2020, during COVID. In her next life, she says she wants to be a mermaid.
As with all FOL events and activities, this meeting is free and open to the public, as well as FOL members, so “Friends” can meet new “friends.” For the safety of all attending, COVID masking is required and plenty of hand sanitizer is available. New members are welcome, and the membership, only $10/year, includes a 10% discount off the books and other items donated for sale in the Friends Corner in the library. Friends’ fundraising is used to supplement library programming, events, and other offerings at the library.
FOL meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival.
FOL encourages everyone to take advantage of the programming on tap for the 2022 season.
Coming soon:
April 9, 2022—Library Open House, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
April 23, 2022—Roll up our sleeve at the next FOL Blood Drive, 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in the Community Room. Walk-ins are welcome.
April 27, 2022—Two speakers from AARP, Alan Briggs and Gretchen Barta, will discuss the AARP organization and frauds that target older people.
