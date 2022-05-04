WILKESBORO - Wilkes Community College students with top academic standing have been named marshals for Wilkes Community College’s 56th Annual Commencement Ceremony to take place on Friday, May 13, in the John A. Walker Community Center on the Wilkes Campus. Two ceremonies will be held.
The Arts & Sciences Division and the Business & Public Service Technologies Division graduates will participate in the 4 p.m. ceremony. The Applied Career Technologies Division and the Health Sciences Division graduates will participate in the 7 p.m. ceremony. Graduates have received their allotments of admission tickets. Members of the public may view the graduation ceremonies through a live stream from www.wilkescc.edu/Graduation.
The following students were selected for this honor:
William Lee Epley of Hays is a Wilkes Early College High School student in the Associate in Arts program. He is the son of Jimmy and Krista Epley of Hays.
Autumn Marie Williams of Purlear is a Wilkes Early College High School student in the Associate in Science program. She is the daughter of Billy and Angela Williams.
Brenna Faith Maloney of Jefferson is a student in the Career and College Promise College Transfer Pathway program leading to an Associate in Arts degree. She is the daughter of John and Kathy Maloney of Jefferson.
Amara Faith Epley of Hays is a Wilkes Early College High School student in the Associates in Art program. She is the daughter of Jimmy and Krista Epley of Hays
Richard Silva-Jimenez of West Jefferson is an Ashe Early College High School student in the Associate in Arts program. He is the son of Erika Jimenez Mancilla of West Jefferson.
Lillie Kathryn Faw of Boomer is a student in the Associate in Arts program. She is the daughter of Amy Faw of Boomer and the late Mark Faw.
Kara Gail Lewis of Moravian Falls is a Career and College Promise College Transfer Pathway student leading to an Associate in Arts degree. She is the daughter of John and Regina Lewis of Moravian Falls.
Melanie Brooke Shatley of West Jefferson is a student in the Business Administration program. She is the daughter of Mark and Kelly Day of West Jefferson. She is the wife of Seth Shatley of West Jefferson.
Hannah Ellen Bumgarner of Millers Creek is a student in the Associate in Arts program. She is the daughter of Mark and Melissa Bumgarner of Millers Creek.
Maleyah Chanel Ceasar of Jonesville is a student in the Associates in General Education – Radiography program. She is the daughter of Victor Ceasar of Hagerstown, Maryland and Katrina Winston of Jonesville.
William Francis Miller of North Wilkesboro is a student in the Business Administration program. He is the husband of Amanda Miller and the father of Elijah Jayden and Asher Josia
Jacob Davis Spriggs of Ronda is a student in the Associate in Arts program. He is the son of Richard Spriggs of Ronda and Wendy Spriggs of North Wilkesboro.
Alex Luna of West Jefferson is a student in the Associate in Arts program. He is the son of Jose Luna and Emelia Pardo of West Jefferson.
