WILKESBORO -- The Wilkes Community College (WCC) Foundation is pleased to announce the second annual MerleFest Mega Raffle. This year’s raffle is bigger and better than ever, with over $170,000 in cash and prizes! Raffle drawings will take place during MerleFest on Sunday, May 01, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Mega Raffle/Silent Auction tent.
Tickets are $100 each and are on sale now and only 5,000 tickets will be sold. Each ticket purchased entitles the ticketholder to two entries into the drawings. You do not have to be present to win. For official contest rules, prize list, or to purchase tickets, visit www.merlefest.org/megaraffle.
The net proceeds from the raffle will support the WCC SAGE Fellows program. The SAGE Fellows is a scholarship program that provides students with academic and financial support. It was established to remove barriers and guide students on a successful path toward graduation and career opportunities. This scholarship was created in support of the college-wide strategic plan which includes scholarships, completion, and equity.
We would like to thank the following partners for their support of our endeavors: Brushy Mountain Powersports of Wilkesboro, Carolina West Wireless, Western North Carolina, James River Equipment of Wilkesboro, Lowe’s of Wilkesboro, MerleFest, Michael’s Jewelry of North Wilkesboro, Mountain View TV Center of West Jefferson, Wilkes Community College Foundation, and Yadkin Valley Motor Company of North Wilkesboro.
MerleFest, presented by Window World, will be held April 28 – May 1, 2022, on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, NC. For lineup information or to purchase tickets visit www.merlefest.org.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.