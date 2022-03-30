WILKESBORO -- The 2022 Community Spring Job Fair will take place on April 12, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the John A. Walker Center at Wilkes Community College. Over 50 businesses from Wilkes and surrounding counties are expected to attend. Employers will be recruiting candidates for full and part-time positions and various shifts from a wide variety of industries, including business, healthcare, skilled trades, industrial/manufacturing, human services, criminal justice, information technology, administrative, and more.
“Employers are facing worker shortages they have not seen in decades--so it is definitely a job seeker’s market,” says Mike Roope, coordinator of Career Services at Wilkes Community College. “Employers are eager to meet new candidates and fill their job vacancies. The job fair is a great opportunity to meet multiple employers under one roof and learn which jobs are in demand for our region.”
The 2022 Spring Job Fair is sponsored by Wilkes Community College, Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC, NC Vocational Rehabilitation Services, NC Works Career Center, High Country Workforce Development Board, Wilkes Recovery Revolution, Wilkes Economic Development, and the Wilkes Chamber of Commerce. Please contact Mike Roope at 336-838-6147 if you are an employer wishing to register or for further information about the job fair.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
