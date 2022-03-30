WILKESBORO -- Wilkes Community College would like to congratulate student winner Asia Castilleja, for showcasing WCC talent in the National Career Development Association’s (NCDA) Poetry and Art Contest. Castilleja, a second-year student in the Advertising and Graphic Design Program, is scheduled to graduate in May. In the Adult Student Mixed Media Art Category, Castilleja won third place in the state contest. Beginning next month, her artwork, along with other state winners, will be featured on the NCDA website at https://www.ncda.org/aws/NCDA/pt/sp/ncdmonth. Her artwork will also be displayed at the NCDA Annual Global Career Development Conference this coming summer in Anaheim, California.
Each November, schools and colleges from across NC hold contests to celebrate National Career Development Month. Winners from these local contests are then forwarded to the state contest. The NCDA, a division of the American Counseling Association, sponsors the Poetry and Art Contest to highlight the importance of life-long career development. Entrants are invited to inspire career development while emphasizing the national theme. This year’s theme was “The Future of Work: The Role of Artificial Intelligence and Automation.” Multiple divisions in the contest include grades K-12, adult student, and open adult categories.
For more information about the yearly contest, please contact Mike Roope, Coordinator of Career Services, at the Wilkes Campus at 336-838-6147.
