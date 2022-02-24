The Wilkes Community College 28th Annual Volunteer Recognition Reception will be held on March 3 at the Walker Center on the Wilkes Campus. The theme for this year’s event is “Back on Track”. Everyone who volunteered for Wilkes Community College in 2021 is invited to the event, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature a buffet dinner, special entertainment and the presentation of the Chloe Sturdivant Award of Appreciation for Volunteer Excellence.
The reception is to honor those volunteers who have given their time throughout the year to the college. Volunteers provide support for every aspect of the college from serving on various boards, assisting in the gardens, providing extra help for golf tournaments, assisting in the library, being available for Walker Center events and school shows, providing clerical work, decorating the Walker Center Christmas tree, and helping with all areas of MerleFest.
“The Volunteer Recognition Reception is an opportunity to thank the many individuals who give their time and energy to benefit Wilkes Community College,” explains Denna Foster Parsons, Development and Volunteer Specialist. “It also allows our volunteers to meet each other and have some fun. We extend an invitation to everyone who volunteered in any area at the college during 2021. We are excited to get “Back on Track” with this event to show gratitude to our volunteers.”
For more information about the annual Volunteer Recognition Reception or volunteer opportunities at Wilkes Community College, please contact Denna Foster Parsons at 336-838-6262.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
