WEST JEFFERSON — On Monday, Aug. 2, the West Jefferson held its regular monthly meeting at town hall. Topics of discussion included a new four-way stop in downtown and a current ordinance which prevents outdoor music within 150 feet of a church or funeral home.
Aldermen present at the meeting included Stephen Shoemaker, John Reeves, Rusty Barr, Mayor Tom Hartman, Crystal C. Miller and Calvin Green. Following the approval of the July meeting's minutes, a discussion was held regarding the consideration of a four-way at the intersection of West Ashe Street and Backstreet in downtown West Jefferson.
One resident who spoke on the matter was Mason Harris — owner of Backstreet Subs — who recalled witnessing several close calls involving pedestrians at the intersection.
"I've watched I don't know how many people almost get hit. The other day I was watching a lady with her young child going a cross and the child almost got hit by a car that went straight on through. This will not improve our business by any means, so this has nothing to do with profit gain or anything else. This is purely for the safety of not only our community but our visitors, them and their children," said Harris. "I would rather put up a four-way stop now — for whatever that would cost — than to see what a fatality would cost us, or what a fatality would do to this town."
Following public comment and some brief discussion by the alderman, a motion was made by alderman Shoemaker to make the intersection a four-way stop.
"I see where they're coming from, that's a busy place and I saw that it needed a four-way stop sign four years ago," Shoemaker said.
The motion was seconded by alderman Reeves and approved by all members of the board. Drivers should now be on the lookout for the new stop signs at the corners of West Ashe and Back Streets which are currently being marked by orange flags.
During the meeting the board of alderman also heard public comment regarding a town ordinance that went on the books several years ago which makes it illegal to have live, outdoor music with 150-feet of a church or funeral home. This ordinance has a direct effect on businesses such as The Tavern restaurant — located at 203 E 1st Street — which regularly host live musicians on their outdoor patio, which is situated across the street from Badger Funeral Home.
Several individuals attended the meeting on Monday evening to voice their opinion on the matter in the hopes that the board of alderman would repeal the ordinance.
"I hope that you'll reconsider this because I think it draws a lot of people together in this town, there's fellowship that happens there. People meet and greet and have a good time," said local resident Pat Caccavella. "And I think if you look at the age of the people there you will find that it's not a bunch of drunk people in there, it's a bunch of people my age who just want to go eat dinner, listen to some music, have a good time and go home."
Caccavella was followed to the microphone stand by a number of other residents who all spoke in favor of hosting live music at The Tavern.
During the meeting a representative from Badger Funeral Home read a letter on behalf of the business's owner Josh Roten, which stated "I have no problem with The Tavern having live music on their patio."
After hearing all public comments on the matter the board stated that they would revisit the ordinance in the near future to allow local businesses to have live music.
"That particular section was voted in several years ago to protect churches and funeral homes. But we will go back and revisit this and we appreciate all of your comments," said alderman Reeves.
"We didn't really realize the impact that the ordinance would have on these two businesses, especially right now. In my opinion, I've changed my mind. We'll refer it back to the planning board for so maybe they can have live music at the Tavern and Boondocks with some control in case there is a service," alderman Barr said.
The next West Jefferson Board of Alderman meeting will take place on Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. at West Jefferson Town Hall located at 1 South Jefferson Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.