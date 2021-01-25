WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Board of Adjustments held a short meeting on Jan 18.
According to Rebecca Eldreth, town clerk, the meeting consisted of a request for variance in parking from a business in downtown West Jefferson.
The board granted this variance and also reduced the number of parking spots required.
The business is located at 853 South Jefferson Avenue, West Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.