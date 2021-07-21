WEST JEFFERSON — On Monday, July 12 the West Jefferson Board of Alderman held its monthly meeting.
Downtown’s parking situation was once again a topic of discussion. During the meeting, the board of alderman ruled that restaurants may have their tables outdoors from Friday afternoon from 4 p.m. all the way to Sunday night. However, the tables must be moved Sunday following dining service.
During the meeting, the board denied the request for downtown restaurant Burgers y’all to lease the spaces beside the building for outdoor dining.
Also during the meeting, the NC DOT Landscaping Maintenance contract was approved and contractors should start planting at the intersection of US-221 and NC-163 in the fall. The aesthetic project will se the planting of trees, flowers and native grasses at the intersection. In order to use funds for the project the town had to sign a maintenance contract stating that they would maintain the work for the next 12-18 months,
The also voted in favor of closing a proposed road off of Hamilton Street. The owner of the property requested that the road — which has never been used — to be closed so that his properties could connect. The property must be surveyed prior to the closing. As of now, the road has not been closed.
The West Jefferson Board of Alderman meeting is held on the first Monday of each month at West Jefferson Town Hall located at 1 South Jefferson Avenue. For more information call (336) 246-3551.
